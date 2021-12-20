SANTA FE — Jeanne Marie Tacquard (93) of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in League City, Texas. She was born on January 15, 1928 and was the daughter of Helen and Joseph Mallia of Galveston, Texas.
Formerly of La Marque and then Wimberly, Jeanne was currently a resident of Santa Fe, Texas. She graduated from Ball High School in Galveston, was a former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wimberley, Texas and presently a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, Texas. She retired from the Galveston Wharves in 1985. Jeanne was an amazing artist and will be remembered for her beautiful paintings. She always said her greatest accomplishment in life was having 7 wonderful children.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 71 years, Walter Tacquard Jr.; and son, Joe Tacquard. She is survived by sons, Walter Tacquard III (Kathie), Henry Tacquard (Laura), and Andrew Tacquard; daughters, Chris Connally (David), Jeanne Pittmon (Gene), and Therese Streets (Dale); and daughter-in-law, Carrie Tacquard; 14 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Nancy Kautz and niece Paula Danna.
Pallbearers will be Joe Tacquard, Jr., Walter Tacquard IV, Andy Collins, Jake Linkey, Joe Burkhardt, Michael Ramos, Jared Greer, Mathew Lynn, Tony Cuda and Caleb Powell.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 12:00 noon -1:00pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock. A Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00pm with Father John Kappe officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock. Arrangements are under the direction of the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes or a charity of your choice.
