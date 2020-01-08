April 7, 1928 - January 2, 2020
Mrs. Vinella Fury, 91, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Mrs. Fury was born April 7, 1928 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
A funeral service for Mrs. Fury will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Progressive Baptist Church in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster. Pastor Jonathan Steele, Sr. will officiate the funeral service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.