April 7, 1928 - January 2, 2020

Mrs. Vinella Fury, 91, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Mrs. Fury was born April 7, 1928 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

A funeral service for Mrs. Fury will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Progressive Baptist Church in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster. Pastor Jonathan Steele, Sr. will officiate the funeral service.

