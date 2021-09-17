LONGVIEW — Lt. Colonel Albert Hamilton Tribe Jr. USAF (Ret) passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021 in Bridgeport, Texas. Al was born on 19 Jan 1946 in Baytown, Texas, the son of Albert Tribe Sr. and Lorene Mae Tribe.
Al attended high school in Mulberry, Arkansas and graduated from Texas A&M University in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science. He joined the United States Air Force that year and married his beloved wife Linda of 48 years, in 1973. He had an outstanding career as an aircraft maintenance officer, earning a Master's degree in Industrial Management from Central Michigan University. He served 20 years retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel. His career took him stateside to places around the world including an assignment as an advisor to the Yemeni Air Force in the middle east and ultimately as the squadron commander for the 27th Aircraft Generation Squadron at Cannon AFB, New Mexico.
After his retirement from the Air Force in 1990, Al started his post-Air Force career with Brown & Root as a safety coordinator which brought Linda and him to Longview, Texas. After a number of years with them, he started his own oil and gas Landman Company, Tribe Land Services LLC. Al was fortunate to work with a lot of great people throughout his life and had a talent for leading and mentoring.
Al's hobbies included fishing, pottery, stained glass, wood working, and gardening. He was a man of great faith and love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of Winterfield United Methodist church in Longview, Texas. He loved his church and was active through teaching Sunday School, tending the garden, and various ministry activities.
Al was preceded in death by his parents and sister Sylvia Jennings. He is survived by his wife Linda of Longview Texas, sons James Slade Tribe of Houston, Shane (wife Kristen) Tribe of Decatur; sisters Doris Ann Payne of Deer Park, and Billie Dell Wolfe of League City; grandchildren Luke and Allie Tribe; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Al was a family man who loved us all dearly. Our family would like to express gratitude to the Bridgeport Medical Lodge in Bridgeport, Texas as well as Dr. George Plotkin and Amanda Mullins for providing his Parkinson's disease care.
Visitation will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 the Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Winterfield United Methodist Church in Longview, Texas or building fund of Longview Missionary Baptist Church in Longview, Texas.
