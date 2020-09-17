Graybill
Funeral service for Mary Graybill will be held today at 10:30am at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX.
Jetelina
Funeral service for Wynona Jetelina will be held today at 2:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Matthews
Funeral service for Mary Matthews will be held today at 2:00pm at Wynn Funeral Home.
Sebesta Sr.
Funeral service for Charlie Sebesta, Sr. will be held today at 6:00pm at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
