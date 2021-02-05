LA MARQUE — Ina Jean Wilcox was born on September 16, 1942 to the late Albert Wilcox and the late Annie Mae Boone in Markham Tx. She was the eldest of the children of the late Annie Mae. She attended Hilliard High School of Bay City Tx and graduated in 1960. Right after graduation she moved to Galveston Tx to enroll in nursing school where she received her LVN license. She worked 35+ years in nursing, working for various Hospitals such as Mainland, Danforth and Devereaux where she retired from. Jean will be remembered by a laugh and smile and willingness to help others.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Gloria Boone Carter and her aunts and uncles. She transitioned peacefully in her home on February 2, 2021. She leaves to cherish her sister China Boone of LaMarque Tx, brothers Leroy Boone(Patty) of El Dorado Tx, Bennie Boone ( Cindy) of Markham Tx, Nieces Robin and Tanessa of Markham Tx , Nephews Michael Boone( Courtney) of Van Vleck Tx and Roshawn Boone( Rochelle) Texas City Tx,
Service will be at Carnes Funeral Home Tuesday 9 2021 Viewing is from 8-9 and service starts at 9am
Pastor Joseph Mayes Officiating Eulogist Bishop Roshawn Boone
