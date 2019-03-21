Myles Gary Martin, Sr. (Gary) of Santa Fe passed away on March 17th at the age of 64. He was born June 20, 1954 in Texas City to Myles Gilman and Beatrice Weir Martin. He was a graduate of Texas City High School.
He retired from the Marathon Bay Area Refinery in 2016 after 25 years of service. He was also a successful homebuilder for 18 years, building in Santa Fe and Galveston. His favorite place in the world was his beloved Hill Country property in Utopia on the Sabinal River. Gary was a huge Texas Longhorn fan, and he loved estate sales and searching for collectibles and antiques. Gary was at his happiest when searching for the perfect rare collectible or burning wood on his property. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Jerilyn Chase and Sarah Elaine Martin. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Stephanie Esders Martin of Santa Fe, and two sons, Myles Martin, Jr. of Arlington, VA, and Matthew Martin of Dickinson, TX; brothers Dannie Martin and wife Anne of Santa Fe, and Kenneth Martin and wife Karen of Clear Lake, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He has chosen to be cremated and has entrusted services to Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a service immediately following.
