DICKINSON—Mr. Randy Wayne Reeves passed from this life Thursday evening, July 18, 2019, in Texas City.
Randy was born the eldest of 3 siblings on December 5, 1961 in Boise, Idaho. He attended Dickinson high school and was a proud 1980 Gator graduate. Randy excelled on the Gator football team and in 1979 went to the state championship along with his team. His love for pigskin stayed with him, as he never missed watching a Texas Longhorns game. Randy was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and skeet shooting any chance he could. His vibrant and outgoing personality always knew how to put a smile on your face and he will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, Donald Rambin; niece, Carissa Jackson.
Survivors include his mother, Jeanie Rambin; father and step-mother, David and Katherine Reeves; sons, Justin Reeves, Stephen Lamberton and wife, Melissa; brother, Bruce Reeves; sister, Susan Touchstone; nephew, Tristan Touchstone; niece, Kelsey Jackson; very special friend, Patricia Lester and a host of many other great friends.
A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Reverend C. Wayne Clements officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
