Garner
Funeral services for Roger Garner will be held today at 10 a.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Hosmer
Celebration of life services for Patricia Hosmer life will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Santa Fe Christian Church, 13602 FM 1764, Santa Fe, under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, with a potluck following the celebration.
Hensley
Funeral services for Richard Hensley will be held today at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
