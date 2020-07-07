Nancy E. Moreau, 86, of Big Spring, TX, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at home.

Graveside services will be held at Forest Park East Cemetery, Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.

Nancy E. Moreau was born on March 12, 1934 in Big Spring, TX. She was a homemaker.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Litten Moreau Sr.

