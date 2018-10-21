SANTA FE—Mr. Nicholas Aaron Hoelscher passed from this life Tuesday, October 16, 2018, in League City.
Born October 12, 1979 in Webster, Texas, Mr. Hoelscher had been a resident of Santa Fe for 7 years, previously of Alvin. He was a 1997 graduate of Alvin High School. Nicholas enjoyed riding his motorcycle and fishing, but nothing gave him more joy than spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Edward Hoelscher.
Survivors include his mother, Debbie Martin and husband, Jerry of Bayou Vista; daughter, Harlee Hoelscher of Bayou Vista; sons, Mason Hoelscher of Alvin and Levi Hoelscher; sister, Erin Nicole Hoelscher-Martinez of Alvin; grandmother, Emma Sue Nowell of Bayou Vista; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, with Pastor Billy Shaw officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
