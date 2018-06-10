GALVESTON—

Paula Reeg, age 90, of Galveston died Saturday June 9, 2018 at The Meridian in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com

GALVESTON—

Rhonda Jean Lusk, age 52, of Galveston died Thursday June 7, 2018 at The Rio in Texas City. Cremation arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription