SANTA FE — Mrs. Leah Jean Stevens passed from this life Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in Galveston.
Born January 11, 1972 in Beaumont, Mrs. Stevens had been a resident of Santa Fe for most of her life. Leah worked as a lab technician at UTMB and enjoyed gardening and her cats.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Douglas and Carolyn (Boyd) Stevens.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 11 years, Cian Cornelius; daughter, Kloe Cornelius; brothers, Curtis Boyd Homuth and wife, Cindy of Port Arthur, Brian Stevens and wife, Tanya of Santa Fe, Jeffery Kleist and wife, Mandi of League City; sister, Anna Lyn Bowen and husband, Mark of San Leon; numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.