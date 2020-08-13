James (JC) Curl Howard Jr
JC Howard of La Marque, TX passed away on Sunday August 9, 2020 in his sleep after 82 years of life. He was a career Marine retired after 27 years, a retired TXDOT safety engineer of 16 years, and an over the road trucker until he was ready to play. He then enjoyed his slot machines and the trips he took to play them!
He is survived by his first wife Jackland Rose, 4 children Randy (Renee) Howard, Tim (Barbara) Howard, Robin (Leon) Filidei, Jamie (Tim) Boeder, 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grand kids and so many other family who will miss him dearly. His second wife (Patricia) passed away 5 years ago.
Visitation will be on Saturday August 15, 2020 at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque (401 Texas Ave). Family will be present from 4-8. Gravesite service with military honors and internment will be in the Houston National Veterans cemetery at a later date.
