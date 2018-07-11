Joe Yepez Aguirre, Jr., 82, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at his residence.
He was born June 25, 1926, in Bryan, TX, and graduated Ball High School with the class of 1955. Joe served his country in the Korean War with the US Navy, being discharged in 1959. He then served four years in the Navy Reserves. Joe worked for many years with his family’s business, Aguirre Tile, until his retirement. He was a lifetime member of the Galveston VFW Post #880 and enjoyed living life.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Aurora Aguirre.
He is survived by his daughters, Aurora Mueller and Rebecca Mannigel; son, Gabriel Aguirre; grandchildren: Jonathan, Christopher, Alexander, Matthew, McKenna, Damien, CJay, Keirstyn, and Dimitri; sisters, Mary Rios and Rachel Zamora; and companion, Shirley Campbell.
A service celebrating Joe’s life will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Friday, July 13th, at Galveston VFW Post #880.
