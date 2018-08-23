The family of Reginald John Phillips III invites you to join them as they celebrate the life of their beloved son, grandson, brother, and nephew.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 25, 2018, at the Jerusalem Baptist Church (2717 A.S Johnson Blvd) with Pastors Marc James officiating. Burial will follow at the Lakeview Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Karlette Simpson (Khris Clay) and father, Reginald Phillips, Jr.; brothers, sisters, grandparents, great grandparents, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
See full obit and sign guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.