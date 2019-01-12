Carol and Willard Russell Furley

True love to the end, Willard Russell “Russ” Furley, 90, and Carol Lee Glasser Furley, 88, died within days of one another in Lakeway, TX. Married for over 69 years, Carol passed away peacefully on December 21, 2018 and less than four days later, on Christmas morning, Russ left this earth to join her.
Carol was born on April 2, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Edward Gordon and Rose Alice Glasser. Russ was born on August 4, 1928 in Houston, TX to William Everett and Catherin B. Furley. The high school sweethearts graduated from Lamar High School in Houston and both attended the University of Texas in Austin. They were married on August 27, 1949 in Houston, after Russ spent two years in the Navy.
Upon receiving his Mechanical Engineering degree from UT in 1953, Russ worked for Monsanto until he retired in 1985. Texas City, TX was their home for 65 years, and both were actively involved in the church and community affairs. Russ’ pride and joy, besides his family, was his UT orange 1970 Porsche 911.
Together they leave behind three children and a sister --- Nancy (Dave) Keener; Diane (Tim) Martin; Glenn (Jodi Eckberg) Furley, and Russ’ sister Lexine Adams. Russ and Carol will also be missed by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many long-time family friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held for them on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church, 317 5th Ave N, Texas City, TX. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Texas City, 317 5th Ave. N., Texas City, TX 77590, or to the Texas City Evening Lions Club, P.O. Box 986, Texas City, TX 77592-0986.
Their legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew them.
https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/carol-lee-and-willard-russell-russ-furley-obituary?pid=191235993
