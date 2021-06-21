CONROE, TX —
Douglas M. R. Johnson was born to Billie Faye Murray and Gerald Johnson Sr. on February 13, 1957, in Texas City, Texas. He attended and graduated from Texas City High School. He attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Education. He also earned a master’s degree from University of Houston in Houston, Texas. After college he was employed by the La Marque Independent School District for over 20 years and then relocated to Texas City Independent School District, and finally he retired from Conroe Independent School District in 2017.
His passion for education was a lifelong desire to follow in the footsteps of his mother. Douglas was a member of Galilee United Methodist Church until his Association. His hobbies included photography, wind surfing, and all kinds of sports. His favorite passion was spending time with his friends and sharing sports history. He and his nephew London Johnson loved to travel to many places together, hanging out with their daughters.
On Sunday, June 13, 2021, God called Douglas Johnson home to rest in eternity. He had a big heart who was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. He leaves to cherish in his memory his beautiful daughter, Juliette Danja Braubach Johnson who resides in Berlin, Germany. He also leaves to mourn his mother, Billie F Murray; sister,
Chappelle Hobson; brother, Gerald Johnson Jr.(Joyce); dear friend, Sabine Braubach, and three nephews and family and friends.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 9-11:00 a.m., followed by 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services on Thursday, June 24th, 2021 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.