Arthur Leal, age 36 of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home.
Arthur was born December 13, 1982 in Galveston, Texas, and grew up in League City. He graduated from Clear Creek High School in 2001 and served in the United States Navy until 2006. After completing his service, Arthur moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to attend the University of Arkansas and earn his Bachelor’s in animal science (2011) with a minor in agricultural communications, and Master’s in agricultural and extension education (2013) with a concentration in agricultural communications. He then took his love for the Arkansas Razorbacks with him to the University of Florida, where he completed his Ph.D. in agricultural education and communication (2016). In 2016, Arthur joined the University of Tennessee as assistant professor of agricultural leadership, education and communications, and spearheaded the development of the communications program. His impact to students was vast, and in 2017 he won the John Riley Life Impact Award for his positive impact, excellence in his work, and true difference he made in students’ and faculty's lives.
Arthur’s zeal for life was undeniable by all who met him. His adventurous nature, contagious humor and high regard for others made everyone he met feel important, spirited and grateful. He found joy, humor and purpose in every day, and reminded others to do the same through his words and actions. His family, friends, students and colleagues will miss him deeply. He was, and will forever remain, extraordinarily significant to all he knew and impacted through his life and work.
Arthur is survived by his mother, Becki Leal; father, Lucio Leal and wife Susana; brother, Justin Leal, wife Kari, and son Lane; sister, Leah Leal, fiancé Nick Mitschke, son Carter, and daughter Harper; grandparents, Mary Luper, Lucio Leal Sr., and Romana Leal; aunts, Lynnette Luper, Cookie Luper, and Lori Serenil; uncles, Edwin Luper and wife Gianna, Luis Leal and wife Veronica; dearest friends, James Hockenbury, wife Kristen, their children and Arthur’s godsons, J.J. and Hunter; goddaughter, Gabrielle Luper; special family member, Anna Marie Milligan; along with numerous other cousins, extended family, and close friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Eddie Luper.
In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to the Arthur Leal Memorial Study Abroad Scholarship. Contributions for the scholarship may be sent to National Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow, c/o Dr. Jefferson Miller, Treasurer, University of Arkansas, AFLS D-06, Fayetteville, AR 72701, with Arthur's name in the memo.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. with celebration of life services beginning at 7:00 p.m. with cousin Trey Luper officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281)585-1000. www.scottfuneralhome.net
