Litzmann
Funeral Mass for Gus Litzmann will be held today at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Sacred Heart Catholic Church under the direction of Malloy Funerals and Cremations.
Golden
Funeral services for Pat Golden will be held today at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel of J. Levy and Termini Funeral Home.
Daniel
Celebration of life services for Beatrice Daniel will be held today at 2 p.m. at Butlers Courtyard, 122 N. Michigan St. in League City.
