Fidelia Jacqueline Cummings was born March 23,1944, in Trinidad & Tobago and migrated to Galveston, Texas in October of 1989. She passed away July 22nd, 2019 at the age of 75. She was a retiree of UTMB.
She dedicated her life to Almighty God and was baptized on September 18, 2016 as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She loved reading her bible and magazines. She enjoyed steelband, calypso, and vacationing in Trinidad. She also had a special love for her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father,Leo Phillip; siblings Marva Phillip, Glenda Gibbs, Leon Phillip, Wayne Phillip, and Dave Harper.
She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Denise Phillip. Children, Juliette Phillip, Terrence (Shalanda) Cummings. Grandchildren, Stefan Phillip, Johann Phillip, Tiffany Phillip, Terrence Cummings, Jr., Shavonta Perkins, Alicia Isom, and Gianni Isom. Great-grandchildren, Daniel, Zoe, and Ava. Siblings, Victoria (Lennox) Howell, Mary (Kirth) Phillip, Clifford Phillip, Errol Phillip, John (Esla) Phillip, Cleo Jarvis, Emmanuel Harper, Wendy Harper, Gary Harper; beloved sister-in-law, Pearl Phillip and a host of nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to the staff at UTMB, doctors Owen Holland and Ashley Pan and caregivers Benisha Harris and Rachel Blanchard. Special mention to her loving mother Denise Phillip, nephew Larry Phillip, and niece-in-law Liz Phillip.
Her memorial service will be held on August 3rd, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 7551 Monticello Dr, Texas City, TX 75591.
