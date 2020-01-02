John “Johnnie” Alice Harkrider Wimberly, 86 of San Leon, Texas passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 from complications of Dementia.
Johnnie was born December 22, 1932 in Mount Pleasant, Texas. She was raised in The Heights, Houston, Texas and attended John H. Reagan High School. Johnnie was an active member in the community and a proud member of the Bayside Lion’s Club, Red Hat Society and an Eastern Star. She worked at Oshman’s Sporting Goods, Lipton Tea Plant, and bookkeeper for many local businesses over the years. But most of all enjoyed driving a school bus for Dickinson ISD the last 17 years of her career. She was full of life, enjoyed listening to music and loved dancing with Sonny.
Johnnie was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John “Sonny” Earl Wimberly, Jr.; and son, Thomas Glen Wimberly. She is survived by son, Donald Lee Wimberly (Elizabeth); grandsons, Donald Lee Wimberly, Jr. (Joyce) and Jason Allen Wimberly. Great- grandchildren, Alexis, Torrey, Tabitha and Bryton. Great-great-grandchildren Cameron, Aubrey and Blair.
Memorial service will be held at San Leon Cemetery on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1 p.m.
