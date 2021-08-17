Patsy Ruth Day

TEXAS CITY — Patsy Fenner Day, age 87, was born April 24th, 1934 in Bastrop, Louisiana and passed at Brookdale Senior Living in Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 12th, 2021. She was a graduate of Lake Charles High School. She had a long career at UTMB in Galveston, Texas. Patsy was a christian woman who was loved by many.
She is survived by her sister, Priscilla Barlow and husband (Theo); brother, Robert "Bob" Fenner and wife (Ruth); sister-in-law, Anita Fenner; 16 nieces and nephews and her dear friend, Carmen Melchor.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Marcus "Jack" Day; son, Donald Day; parents, Hubert & Ruth Fenner; brother, Jack Fenner; and her sister, Bettye Fenner Taylor and husband (Paul).
The visitation will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Ave, La Marque, Texas 77568. Interment will be held at later date at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.