Kathi Nelson Flisowski, 60, of Galveston, passed away at UTMB Hospital on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Kathi Lynn Nelson was born on Galveston Island, September 30, 1958, to George “Bookie” Nelson and Jane Giusti Nelson. Kathi grew up on the island, swimming, skiing, going to the beach, and spending time with family on camping trips and at water skiing tournaments.
Kathi worked in the hospitality business for a little over 25 years. Most recently she was employed by Randall’s. She loved meeting and talking to new people. Kathi loved to have fun! She loved music, especially a good country song, loved spending time with friends, and loved laughing. She was forever the optimist and always believed that everything would work out. Kathi was brave and strong, kind and loving, and willing to help anyone. She loved her family and we loved her. She had a strong Catholic faith and loved attending mass.
Kathi was the funny one, the jokester, the cheerleader, the one that made us laugh. We will miss her more than words can say.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Harold and Madaline Nelson, maternal grandparents Lawrence and Geneva Giusti, her parents, sister Laura DuBose Musgrove, step siblings Adrianna DuBose Kirkland and Gary DuBose.
She is survived by her daughter, Shanna Jane Kirl; sister, Georgia A. Nelson; “Sister Wife,” Kelly A. Gavin; nieces: LeAnn Crump, Maia Crump Warner, Viviana Gavin, and Regan Scheer; nephew, Adrian Tyler Bedard; stepsiblings, Niki DuBose and Walter DuBose; former husband, Johnny Ray Flisowski; stepson, Joeldan Flisowski; and numerous other family members and friends.
Kathi’s family will receive visitors beginning at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A service celebrating Kathi’s life will begin at 6:30 pm.
To share a condolence or a memory, please visit Kathi’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
