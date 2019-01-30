Tommy Van Forbes was born in Houston, Texas on October 25, 1960. He passed away Monday, January 29, 2019 at the age of 58 years.
Tommy spent his childhood in Houston, TX, and was a 1978 graduate of Reagan High School in the Houston area. Tommy has resided in Santa Fe, TX with Danny and Kim Forbes for the past 15 years. Tommy was a member of Broadway Baptist Church and loved to go to church every Sunday growing up. He spent his younger years playing the drums, listening to music, and dancing around the house. Tommy enjoyed bowling, coloring, playing slot machines, and watching wrestling. He loved when they had BBQ’s and get togethers at the house. He even became an honorary member of the Boozefighters to be like his big brother Danny. Tommy always walked around with a smile on his face, and just wanted other to smile with him. He was simple guy with a huge heart and loved his family and friends so much.
Tommy was preceded in death by his mother, Frances L. Waggoner, his father, Martin Van Forbes, step-father, Daniel Waggoner, and his brother, Herbert Gene Forbes.
Tommy is survived by his brothers Danny Forbes, Jack Forbes, Jerry Forbes, and his sisters Sue Swanner and Patsy Charleville. Tommy leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Tommy touched so many hearts during his 58 years, and he will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
A visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 1, 2019 with funeral services to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City TX 77591.
