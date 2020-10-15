SANTA FE—
Mr. Robert Clyde Hamilton, Jr. passed from this life Wednesday afternoon, October 14, 2020, in Santa Fe.
Robert was born July 10, 1939 in Galveston. In 1958, he joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1960. Soon after, he married the love of his life Karen and together they created a family with their 5 children. Robert was a devoted father leading cub scouts, boy scouts, coaching baseball and softball teams. He was a great provider who always made sure his family was cared for, including his mother whom he dedicated his care to until her passing. Robert volunteered his time to the community through HIS Ministries and roadside clean up and was always lending a hand to anyone who needed it. He was a skilled carpenter, loved tinkering in his garage, fishing, hunting and watching old westerns. His vegetable gardens were his passion but teaching his sons and grandsons the ways of life was his true calling. Robert has left an indelible mark on those he touched, and we will always keep him close to our hearts.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Leah (Davidson) Hamilton; sisters, Rita Strickland, Leah Diane Griffin.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 60 years, Karen Hamilton; sons, Willian Sean Hamilton and wife, Michelle, Jason Scott Hamilton and wife, Llan; daughters, Stacy Bryce and husband, William, Frankie Brown and husband, Chris, Kathy Marullo and husband, Paul; brothers, David Hamilton, Leonard Hamilton; sisters, Ruth Hechler, Mary Davis; grandchildren, Michael Hamilton, Kelly Lee, Bobby Webber and wife, Christine, Cody Brown, Zach Silver, Gunner Hamilton, Garrett Hamilton, April Roberts and husband, Heath, Elizabeth Vera Cruze and husband, Joe, Megan Fuchs and husband, Seth; great-grandchildren, Luke Hamilton, Mason Webber, Issac Webber and several other great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX, with Chaplin David Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be William Sean Hamilton, Jason Scott Hamilton, Michael Hamilton, Bobby Webber, Cody Brown and Paul Marullo. Honorary bearer will be Robbie Webber.
The family would like to give special thanks to Encompass Healthcare for their care and compassion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.