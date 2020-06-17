Ormond George Farine, 90, entered into eternal life on Wednesday morning June 17, 2020. With his wife of 70 years by his side, he passed away peacefully while in his sleep at their home of more than 50 years in Galveston.
He was proceeded in death by his daughter Cynthia Ann Farine and parents, O.G. Farine Sr. and Cecille Lumley Farine. He will be greatly missed by his family – wife: Patricia Ann (Pucar) Farine; 4 children & their spouses: Gary Wayne Farine (Carmen); Laura Farine Daughtry (Les); Sharen Kay Robertson; and Scott Kevin Farine (Tricia); 12 grandchildren: Scott Leslie Daughtry (Jenny); Kyle Ryan Daughtry (Nikki); Lauren Michelle Daughtry (Erin); Brandon Taylor Farine (Blaire); Leslie Nicole Whitton (Chris); Guy James Robertson III; Cole Lee Farine; Blake Edward Robertson; Dalton Christian Farine; Austin Gerald Taylor; Brice Alexander Farine; and Scott Kevin Farine Jr.; 7 great grandchildren: Faye Patricia Daughtry; Charlotte Mason Daughtry; Carolyn Dawn Daughtry; Laurel Leslie Daughtry; Alexander Ryan Daughtry; Parker Dimitri Farine; and Paris Sofia Farine.
Ormond was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on June 11, 1930. After graduating from Kirwin High School he enlisted in the Marines and served during the Korean War. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Ann Pucar, on April 15, 1950 in Galveston Texas. They raised 5 children together and greatly enjoyed 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Ormond was always an entrepreneur, venturing into many different business opportunities over the years. He and Patricia began by providing a cloth diaper service in Galveston in the days before there was any such thing as disposable diapers. Ormond eventually became associated with the Pilgrim Launders and Dry Cleaners franchise and at one time had 18 locations, mostly located in Galveston County, that he operated. His two sons still carry on the Pilgrim Cleaners tradition today. While operating Pilgrim Cleaners, he also accumulated various commercial properties that continue to serve various businesses to this day. Over the years he ventured into other businesses as well: shoe hospitals; alterations; restoration companies; restaurants; mini warehouses; and a variety of other retail ventures. He loved to tell the stories of both successes and failures of his entrepreneurial adventures during family gatherings and tried to remain as involved as possible with his companies up until the time of his passing. During his younger years he was an accomplished pilot who loved flying his Cessna single engine aircraft. In his downtime, he enjoyed tinkering with projects in his workshop (referred to as “The Warehouse”) with his grandchildren. He and Patricia loved to travel in their RV, covering most states east and west – even parts of Canada. They also enjoyed trips to Europe and other parts of the world with close friends.
Ormond, who for the past several decades has simply been called Pawpaw by his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and most other family and friends, will be sorely missed by all of those who have known and loved him over the years. His work ethic, dedication and determination were second to none.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ormond’s name may be made to the Leukemia Society or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Memorial Mass will be held Saturday June 20, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
