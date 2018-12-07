GALVESTON—Elizabeth “Betsy” Horner, age 79, passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018 in Salem, Oregon. She passed away in peace surrounded by family. She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, wife, and friend.
Betsy was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on December 27, 1938. At the age of four, her family moved from New Orleans to Galveston. It was in Galveston where Betsy met many of her life-long friends and graduated high school from Ursuline Academy. She would often joke about the nuns that made her right handed, explaining her terrible hand writing. Betsy was spirited and known for her humor, big personality, and unique fashion sense. She was also adventurous, and in her early 20's moved from Galveston to Fairbanks, Alaska where she met her first husband Bill, and spent the next several years living in the Alaska Interior and the capitol city of Juneau.
Betsy held several administrative positions during her working career, however she was most fond of her time spent working at the National Weather Service in Juneau. Volunteering was one of her passions. She often spoke of her time tutoring kids and serving on various Boards and Committees. Betsy was a long-term member of the Galveston Noon Optimists Club and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston. She also served on the Holy Family Alter Society and the SERRA Club.
Betsy was widowed by her husband Bill, and later married her second husband Lester Horner. Betsy and Les were married for close to thirty years and lived a happy life with their many dogs in Galveston. She enjoyed working with her hands on any craft possible, whether that was painting t-shirts with friends or making photo albums for her grandkids, she always had fabric paint close by. Betsy loved to walk her dog, play computer solitaire, attend Mass, and visit with friends. She was well known in her community and will be deeply missed.
Betsy was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Cecilia Barker, first husband Oliver “Bill” Mooney and second husband Lester Horner. She is survived by her sister Joan Tramonte, son Michael Mooney(Kristine); step children Addie(Robert) Anderson, Toni Seaberg; Kay(Jack) Rupert; J.(Elaine) Mooney; Diana(Patrick) Maston, Constance Javor(Ken), Christopher Horner and Timothy Horner(Mary); and multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and dog Paco.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 10, 2018 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the St. Patrick Catholic Church or the charity of one’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.