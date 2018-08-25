Lakovich
Military graveside services for Sam Lakovich will be held today at 11:00am at the Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery under the direction of McCauley Funeral Home of Fanklin, TX.
Lakovich
Military graveside services for Sam Lakovich will be held today at 11:00am at the Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery under the direction of McCauley Funeral Home of Fanklin, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.