Jack W. LaFoy, 67, native of Texas City, passed away August 6, 2018 due to a tragic automobile accident in Groesbeck, Texas. Jack was born November 10, 1950 to Leona and Billy Jack LaFoy. He was a graduate of Texas City High School and College of the Mainland.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 15, 2018 with a visitation from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
Jack loved anything outdoors, especially fishing, surfing and boating. He had many hobbies such as model car building and working on his cars. Jack was also an avid animal lover and was known to catch squirrels and make them his pets!
Jack is preceded in death by his parents and his nephews, Kevin Claunch and Ronny Rife, Jr.
Survivors include brother, August LaFoy; sisters, Bonnie Claunch and Lanetter Rife; nephews, Rob Claunch, August LaFoy and Billy Rife; niece, Christine Abel; aunts, Betty Browder, Ivonne Black and Marie Weaver and numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
