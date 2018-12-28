Pending services for Sunday, December 30, 2018 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSanta Fe veterinarian charged with rape in LouisianaJudge declares second mistrial in intoxication caseBrothers buy museum building, Pinnacle Park enters next phaseWoman shot during hotel robbery diesPolice monitor marsh fire at Virginia PointTexas City marsh fire continues to burnMan arrested over dog attack sentenced to 2 yearsState shuts Galveston shelter down after child drowningsChurch seeks return of stolen, 100-year-old bricksTwo assert seeing blast before marsh fire started CollectionsPhotos: Colts 24, Texans 21Photos: La Marque's annual Christmas paradePhotos: Texans 29, Browns 13 CommentedTrump's failures far outweigh his accomplishments (94)Socialists are back at it on climate change (72)Trump's presidency is one for the history books (66)Trump's 'failures' are fabricated by biased media (53)What took you so long to figure Trump out? (52)All I want for Christmas is the following (41)Anti-Trump columnist should have exhibited civility (38)George H.W. Bush was everything Trump is not (35)There must be some kind of controls for marijuana use (32)Don't let fabricated fear dictate immigration policy (31)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.