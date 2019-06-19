TEXAS CITY—Mrs. Sandra Gay “Sandy” Hamil passed from this life Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Texas City.
Born November 10, 1958 in Galveston, Mrs. Hamil had been a lifelong area resident of Hitchcock and Santa Fe. Sandy worked as a receiving clerk at Fiesta Mart for 20 plus years. She attended Second Street Baptist Church in Hitchcock and enjoyed crafting, cooking and spending quality time with friends and family. She was spirited, out-going, fun-loving, creative, and intuitive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Henry and Effie Marie (Peterson) Thomas; sister-in-law and friend, LeCleda “Dugie” Hamil; brother-in-law, Deril Oliver and father-in-law, Fred Hamil.
Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 41 years, Roy Hamil; mother-in-law, Jewell Hamil; son, Jayson Hamil and wife, Tara; daughters, Marla Richey and husband, Ross, Jayme Hamil, Jennifer Hamil; brothers, Eddie Thomas, Tommy Thomas and wife, Marlene; sisters, Ginger Oliver, Linda Wolffbrandt and husband, Bob; grandchildren, Laurie Hamil, Courtney Schultz, Hailea Schultz, Reagan Hamil, Barrett Hamil, Hadley Hamil; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brian Gately, Jr., Stephen Gately, Dustin Thomas, Marty Tindel, Jaime Viancos, Travis Williams, Robert Wolffbrandt, and Bob Wolffbrandt.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
