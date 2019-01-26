Glenda Louise Thomas Bogott, 80, of Bacliff, Texas passed away January 20, 2019, in League City, days prior to the passing of her beloved husband Fred Bogott on January 22, 2019. Glenda was born May 3, 1938, to Lelia Merle and Milton Benjamin Thomas in Forest, Texas. She received her Master’s Degree in nursing and worked as a school nurse for over forty years for the Dickinson I.S.D. Additionally she nursed for Mainland Medical Center and as a private nurse prior to her retirement. She and her husband Fred enjoyed traveling the world. Glenda will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grand-mother, and nurse.
Glenda was preceded in death by her son Lyle Bogott, and brothers-in-law James Ward and Donnie Ray Canford.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughters Amy Bogott Johnson and husband Mark, and Dana Segura; sons Timothy Bogott and wife Tisbe, Christopher Bogott, and Fred Steven “Ted” Bogott; sisters Sarah Ward, Ruth Canford, and Lelia May Hall; brothers R. O. Hall and wife Susie Hall, and John Thomas Hall; grandchildren Victoria, Judith, Brandon, Cameron, Stephanie, Timothy, Alexandra, Tyme, Sofia, Lucas, Pyper, and C. W.; great-grandchildren Elijah, and Emiyah.
Visitation for Glenda and Fred Bogott will be held 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Friday, February 1, 2019, at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas with funeral service 12:00 pm, Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton Highway FM 518 E, League City, TX 77573
