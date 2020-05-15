DEER PARK—
Melvy Wilmore Ware, age 91, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Houston Methodist/Clear Lake Hospital. She was born on January 24, 1929 in Lufkin, Texas.
She is survived by her daughters Sandra Carmouche' and husband Robert of League City and Deborah Wilmore of Deer Park; grandchildren Kimberly Gyllstrom and husband Jason, Nicole Gardner, Matthew Gardner, Brittany Walker and husband Clayton; great-grandchildren Dakota, Crysta, Phoenix, Mya, Maylyn and Garrett and 1 great-great-grandchild Oaklyn McIntire.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was a loving Mom and Grandmother and she will remain in our hearts always!
For those who wish to make online condolences, please go to www.jlevyfuneralhome.com
