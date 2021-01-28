LEAGUE CITY — Paul Joseph Capano, 63 went home to be with the Lord on January 20, 2021 in League City, Texas. He is survived by wife Thresia, son Nicholas, and daughter Julianna. Service information is available on the Crowder Funeral Home website.
LEAGUE CITY — Paul Joseph Capano, 63 went home to be with the Lord on January 20, 2021 in League City, Texas. He is survived by wife Thresia, son Nicholas, and daughter Julianna. Service information is available on the Crowder Funeral Home website.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.