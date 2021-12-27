Ronald Thomas Ronny Tholcken

TEXAS CITY — Mr. Ronald T. Tholcken passed peacefully from this life early Friday morning, December 24, 2021, in Texas City, Texas.
Born March 28, 1950, in Galveston, Texas, “Ronny” graduated from La Marque High School in 1968. Ronny completed his apprenticeship at Pipe Fitters Local 211 in 1974, when he joined Southwest Industrial Construction, where he worked in various roles until 1984. At that time, in partnership with his mother Lil and brother Sonny, Ronny founded and was the first president of Trey Industries. Under his leadership, the next fifteen years would see Trey grow, expand, and provide jobs and support for numerous families across our community.
It was in high school that Ronny first met Michele Ann Fox. As he would later repeatedly tell the story, he had to “...beat out some stiff competition in his pursuit...” of her. Ronny bested the rivals and won his bride “Shelley”, in marriage July 2, 1971. Ronny was immensely proud of his wife, always eager to expound upon her beauty and many accomplishments, and they remained devoted to one another until his passing.
Though Ronny did not have children of his own, he was a lifelong patron and supporter of his many nieces and nephews, and later their own children. Uncle Ronny provided support for school tuition, lessons of various sorts, and with college & university expenses. Through numerous trips Uncle Ronny and Aunt Shelley would introduce the nieces & nephews to historical sites in Texas, visit Disney World, and host various camping and river outings. His love and generosity for all the family progeny would help many get a solid start on their adult lives.
But for a short stint in the Texas Hill Country, Ronny was a lifetime resident of the Gulf Coast, residing in various times in Galveston, La Marque, Texas City, Bayou Vista, Tiki Island, and Crystal Beach. Some of Ronny’s best times were in and around boats at the Galveston Yacht Basin, as well as sailing, bay fishing, bird watching, and entertaining family at his home in Bolivar.
Ronny leaves this world a believer in our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ. In his lifetime, Ronny was a faithful giver to numerous Christian organizations and charities, a generous supporter of those in need helping children and peoples around the world come to know God and have opportunities for better lives. In lieu of flowers, Ronny’s wish is that his beloved consider a donation to the Island Church building program (2411 69th Street, Galveston) or the International Fellowship of Christians & Jews.
Ronny is preceded in death by his parents Edward A. and Lillian Anderson Tholcken. Survivors include his wife Shelley, brother Edward “Sonny” Tholcken and his wife Dawn of Texas City, TX, sister Melissa and her husband Ron Stevenson of Santa Fe.
Pallbearers will be Jason Delgado, Donald Linder, Nick De La O, Adam Lampe, Brian Sammons, and Sonny Tholcken. Honorary Pallbearers include Rodney Delgado, Timothy Fox, Michael Fox, Steve Logan, Steve Calhoun, Cody Tholcken, Gary Hupe, and Jonathan Coutorie, Sr.
Services are planned for Thursday, December 30th: Visitation from 9AM to 11 at James Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Avenue, La Marque, TX 77568, (409) 935-2401. Chapel service will be held immediately after, from 11:00 to noon, presided over by Pastor Rusty Martin of Island Church, Galveston. Burial will follow the chapel service, by procession, at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, 7301 Memorial Drive, Hitchcock, Galveston County, Texas.
