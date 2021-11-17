GALVESTON — Sis. Linkie B. Wells, 83, went home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2021, at The Cascades at Galveston in Galveston, Texas.
She was born November 20, 1937, in Cheneyville, La. to the late Clarence Carter and Ellen Carter, Sr.
She was a charter member of the Gethsemane Baptist Church, where she served faithfully until her death. She served in many capacities: Church Secretary, Sunday School Teacher, Secretary for Mission, Pastor’s Aide, and Youth Supervisor. She also served as Supervisors’ Secretary for the Missionary Baptist Youth Convention of Texas, Secretary for Galveston County Supervisors Council, Mission I Area I of the Lincoln District Association, Galveston County Ushers and Nurses, a member of the State Congress of Christian Workers, Ushers, Nurses, and Greeters for over 50 years, Treasurer for Baptist Missionary Association (BMA) Wives and Widows Auxiliary, and Volunteer at Galveston Food Bank and UTMB Care Unit.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Mary Esther Carter; sisters, Ida B. Carter, Ellen Marie Edwards, and Frances Lee Riley; brothers, Clarence Carter Jr., Osborn James Carter; brother-in-love, Freddie L. King and nephews, Frederick King and Robert W. King,
She leaves cherished memories with her sister, Willie B. King; aunt, Ella Mae Young; sister-in-law, Shirley Carter (Texas City); godchildren, Joyce T. Brooks (Houston), Kimberly Jefferson (Alexandria, Va.), Jacqueline O’Neal, and Ella Russell, 7 nephews, 6 nieces, caregivers, Frances M. King (niece), David A. King (nephew) and Patricia Toliver; Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church Family; special friends, Pastor and Sis. A.C. Tryon and Loretta Fontenot and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a visitation at 9AM, followed by a service celebrating her life will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Timothy Sykes officiating. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
