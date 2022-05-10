AUSTIN, TX — Dylan Colby Billings of Austin, TX, passed away May 5th, 2022, at the age of 31. Although his life was cut short, he made sure to make his time here on earth count. One of his primary joys in life was spending time with his brothers and son exploring the great outdoors, whether fly fishing in Colorado, Snow machining on the Matanuska Glacier in Alaska, exploring Yosemite, or hiking in Big Sur.
Dylan was born in Waco, Texas August 15th, 1990, to Wendy Eller and Josh Billings. Dylan was an amazing son, brother, grandson, and cousin — but his greatest role of all was getting to be a Dad. At the age of 11, Dylan was blessed with two built-in best friends that he got to call brothers. Those lucky enough to know him were graced with his caring disposition and empathetic nature. Dylan made sure whoever he was with felt comfortable, whether a friend, family member or first-time acquaintance. He always put those around him first. Dylan had a very close and special relationship with his grandmother “Mamby,” with who he is reunited with once again.
Dylan Billings is proceeded in death by his grandparents Susan Fay Wall Billings “Mamby”, Dinnie Carl Billings “Bumpy”, and Tommy Clint Jones.
Dylan is survived by his son Gavin Billings, his parents Wendy and Steve Eller, Sterling “Josh” and Tina Billings, his brothers Colby and Garrett Covaleski, his loving Grandparents, Cousins, and Aunts & Uncles.
Dylan’s celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca, Texas, on Saturday, May 14th, at 10 AM.
