TEXAS CITY—Mrs. Sharon Sanchez passed from this life Friday morning, June 14, 2019, in Texas City.
Born January 30, 1958 in Galveston, Texas, Mrs. Sanchez had been a lifelong resident of Texas City and Santa Fe. Sharon was loved her dogs and was devoted to animal care, but nothing gave her more joy than her family, especially her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert H. Bares, Sr. and Jeanette (Doraty) Bares.
Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 43 years, Eddie Sanchez; sons, Michael Sanchez, Patrick Sanchez, Sr. and wife, Jennifer; daughter, Casey Hardisty and husband, Lyndon; brothers, Albert H. Bares, Jr. and wife, Connie, Mark Bares and wife, Debbie; sisters, Karen Kassler and husband, Ken. Vicky Nolan and husband, Tony.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor James Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Bares, Matthew Gerhardt, Lyndon Hardisty, Kyle Kassler, Gabriel Sanchez, Michael Sanchez, Patrick Sanchez, Sr. and Patrick Sanchez, Jr. Honorary bearer will be Stephen Bruner.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Sharon’s name to Texas City Animal Hospital, 810 9th Street North, Texas City, Texas 77590. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
