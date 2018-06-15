Vernon Johnson was born in Palestine, TX on September 17, 1925. He was the first of 5 children, born to Jennie Veree Holman Johnson and Thagus Johnson Senior.
In 1944, he married his sweetheart, Hazel Harris Johnson and they were married for 60 years, until she passed in 2005. He received an honorable discharge from the Army in 1946. Vernon retired from A. O. Smith after 30 plus years. It was then that he and his wife, Hazel returned to Texas, settling in Texas City where they both attended Galilee United Methodist Church.
He is survived by sister, Doris Comeaux who provided much care during his times of wellness and illness. Also, many nieces including Patrice, Beverly Moss, Grace Rogers and nephews, especially Rev. Lonnie Deloyd Harris assisted and showed expressions of love thru the years, as well as numerous cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 16 in the chapel of Respect of Life Funeral Home, 7746 Belbay St., Houston. Viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, 10708 Hwy 6, Santa Fe.
