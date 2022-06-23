Hansen B. Mills, Sr. of Galveston received rest from his labor on Wednesday June 15, 2022. Mr. Hansen Mills, Sr. entered this world September 17, 1938, in Galveston, Texas. He was the second child born to the late Louis and Mary Mills. He accepted Christ at an early age. He graduated from Central High School Class of 1957. He was a Merchant Seamen for several years and Longshoreman for 30 years with I.L.A. Maritime. Mr. Mills, Sr. was preceded in death by his parents, Louis B. Mills father; Mary Mattie Mills mother; Crosby Mills, brother; Linda Mills, daughter; Brittney Mills, daughter; Brianna Ridge, granddaughter; and Tahrisha “Nikkia” Coleman, granddaughter. He leaves to cherish his Memories and Soulmate of 28 years Linda Orise Mills of Galveston, TX; children Hansen B. Mills Jr., Melvin Mills, Carol Mills-Ridge, Dr. Tia T. Mills, Lance Mills, Brian Lorenzo-Murphy; Brother Melvin Mills (Bobbye) Stepchildren Demetria Burgess; Lonna August-Hollis (Byron) and granddaughter he raised Simmetrice Sharda Burgess; Paul Veazie (Diana);Fran Gloyd; Madonna Salter; Evelina Polk(Albert); Eric Veazie (Jena); Maryetta Pleasant; Peter Veazie; Danny Veazie; Becky Veazie and a host of grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:00 am at Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 5202 Avenue K, Galveston, Texas 77551. Burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, by Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street Galveston, Texas 77550. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, phone calls and visits.
