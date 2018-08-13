TEXAS CITY—Manuel (Meme) Garcia Martinez, 76, of Texas City passed away Thursday August 9, 2018 at Mainland Hospital in Texas City.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday August 16, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, Reverend Robert Dowdy officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary cemetery in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Manuel was born in Galveston, Texas on July 2, 1942. He worked as a welder throughout his life. Manuel was a loving brother to all his siblings. He enjoyed oldies music, playing guitar and loved to write and sing all types of music. He had a passion for dancing and teaching others to enjoy it as much as he did. He had an extremely loving personality, had many loving friends and is well known for his passive personality. Manuel spent a little extra time teaching his sister Rosie to dance, so it seemed natural that she in turn cared for him throughout his final days. He will be missed but certainly not forgotten.
Manuel is preceded in death by his parents Cenobio Sr. and Demetria (Garcia) Martinez; son Manuel Martinez Jr.; and his brother Angelo Martinez Sr.
Survivors include his children, Cyndi Martinez, Phillip Martinez, Manuel Anthony Martinez; brothers Greg Sr. (Anita) Martinez, Cenobio “Snow” Martinez, Roberto Sr. (Angie) Martinez; sisters Janie Magallon, Rosie (Ben) Guzman, Esther (Manuel) Rodriguez, Linda Galicia; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
The family would like to thank Ben Guzman and Manuel Garcia Jr. for the added special care they unselfishly gave to Manuel during his time of need.
Pallbearers will be Manuel Rodriguez, Richard Garcia, Robert Galicia, Michael Martinez, Manuel Garcia Jr., and Steven Garcia.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Tony Martinez, Roberto Martinez Sr., Ignacio Alcala, Joshua Guzman and Michael Guzman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.