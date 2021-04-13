DICKINSON — Abel Alvarez Sr., 77, of Dickinson, Texas, passed into eternal rest on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 after a valiant battle with cancer.
Abel was born April 16, 1943 in Harlingen, Cameron County, Texas to Conrado and Epifania Villarreal Alvarez. After graduating from Rio Hondo High School in 1962 he moved to Dallas, Tx and completed the apprenticeship program for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers on June 7, 1967 and continued his studies becoming a Master Electrician.
He relocated to Texas City, Texas in the 1970's and began his own electrical contracting business; AMEX Electric Services, Inc. He owned and operated AMEX Electric Services, Inc. for over 40 years; while serving on the apprenticeship committee board for IBEW Local Union 527 and holding various offices for the Southeast Texas Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association.
Abel is survived by his wife Linda, children; Melissa/Michael Broquet, Jason/Kelly Alvarez, Joe/Jessica Alvarez, Abel Jr/Jennifer Alvarez, John/Jill Hamm, Ryan O'Dom and David/Kristin Evans. Siblings, Marcelo Alvarez, Conrado/Frances Alvarez, Samuel Alvarez, Blanca Garcia, Sylvia/Robert Guzman and numerous special grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends, Rocky/Pam Vail and Jose/Enriqueta Sanchez.
Abel will forever be missed and remembered as a wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend whose loving heart and kindness were like no other. He loved hunting on his west Texas ranch, sitting around a good campfire, or on his back porch with Linda; working on his tractor, watching boxing, football and westerns on TV and a winning pull on a slot machine. Abel was a skilled negotiator and because of his forgiving heart; gave many young men and women many second chances to prove themselves as productive members of life. He dearly loved and cared for his family his whole life; especially Linda and granddaughters Savannah Broquet and Kaitlyn O'Dom.
He requested that no memorial service be held and any remembrances be sent to the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo Youth Division, which he supported for many years as a consignment buyer, or the favorite charity of your choice.
"Everywhere and in all things, I have learned both to be full; and to be hungry; Both to abound and suffer need. I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me."
Philippians 4: 11-13
Arrangements are by James Crowder Funeral Home La Marque.
