On February 10, 1934, a handsome baby boy was born in Church Point, Louisiana. Lester was the fourth child born to Ozema Bellow and Gilda Cravens. He passed away peacefully from his earthly life at his home in Texas City, Texas, on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Lester was raised and attended school in Acadia Parish. He rode his Dad’s (PaPa) racehorse and worked as a trainer in his early teenage years. As an adult, he began his career as a Union Laborer with the L.I.U.N.A, in Lake Charles, Louisiana and later moved to Texas City. His cousin, Isaac Cravens, opened his home to Daddy until he moved his family to La Marque, December 14, 1963. Lester and his family became members of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque. Lester worked as a Laborer and worked his way to a Supervisor before his retirement in 1986.
Upon Lester’s retirement, he would visit his older brother, Gervis, on numerous occasions in Lake Charles to watch, learn and “tweak” the Bellow tradition of cooking Cracklings. He became known as “THE CRACKLING KING” around Texas and other states as they were mailed all over the country at each of his son’s job sites.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joseph Gervis, Wilton, Paul and Martin; great-grandson, Christian Justice.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: his former wife, Martha; his children, Deana (Joel), Mary, Donna, Lester, Jr. (Sheila), Sheila Ann (Edwin), Joseph, Ted (Nicole), Denise and Chris; siblings, Regis (Rose), Marcella, and Ursuline; 30 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends. In addition, he also leaves William Newsome, III, for working diligently with him in his Crackling business for over 20 years.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (Facing Hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591. There will be a second visitation held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church located at 1224 Cedar Drive, La Marque, Texas 77568 at 9:00 a.m. with a service to begin at 10:00 a.m. and burial to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
