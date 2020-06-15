In the small Louisiana town of Florien, a handsome baby boy was born on February 17, 1943. He was given the name Charlie.
Charlie accepted Christ at an early age. He was educated in Many, LA and graduated from Sabine High School. Charlie was employed by La Marque Independent School District and retired in 1996 after 31 years.
On June 9, 2020 an angel called Charlie’s name. He is moving on to a better dwelling where there is peace and happiness.
His parents, brother, sister and son have preceded him in death. Left to cherish Charlie’s memories are his beloved, sister, Mary Maxie of Florien, LA; brother, Willie James Fredrick (Stella) of Texas City, TX; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Visitation services will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave., La Marque from 6:00 p m - 8:00 pm. Charlie’s Homegoing services will be held at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 180 Devil Branch Blvd., Florien, LA at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest Negreet Cemetery in Florien, LA
