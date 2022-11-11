Thomas Morton McKinney

FRIENDSWOOD, TX — As an avid reader of obituaries since the 1970s, Tom read several publications daily to follow the lives of friends, family, and people he never knew. To him, each life story was special, and today the account of events will be his.

MCKINNEY, Thomas Morton (86), loving husband and father, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Tom was born on July 14, 1936, to Burnice and Edna Louise McKinney in Quality, Kentucky. He grew up on a tobacco farm along with his only brother, Charles Marvin, and they were raised on hard work, hard times, and Jesus. His mother loved the Lord by sharing her faith and playing the organ at church. He was bored in school and, although he was able to skip two grades, he did not pursue a college education. He was a member of The National Guard for one year, but the alluring promise to find a better life led him to join the Navy in 1953 to train on battleships. He was a Torpedoman’s Mate Third Class. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Donna. While stationed in Panama City, Florida, they met on a beach while she was on vacation. Corresponding by letters for six months, Donna rode the train from Houston to Rhode Island to be married on December 28, 1955. They were stationed in Newport where Tom had the coveted duty of driving for the Admiral. Their time in Newport was one of their favorites and it was there that Tom’s hustle for work kicked into gear. He received an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1957, and moved to Houston, Texas to be near Donna’s family.

