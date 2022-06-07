DICKINSON — Phillip Randolph Flowers, 77, passed away on June 3rd at his home in Dickinson, Texas. He was the husband of Karen Elaine Flowers. They shared 53 years of marriage together.
Born in Long Beach, California, he was the son of Wayman Flowers and Vera Dell McDowell Flowers. He graduated Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Texas A&M University in 1967. He was employed by various companies contracted to NASA involved in Aerospace Technologies including the Space Shuttle Program working as an electrical engineer.
He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a member of various churches during his time in League City, TX, most recently, The House of Joy Fellowship. He enjoyed his work as an engineer, spending time with his family and friends, playing guitar, harmonica and singing bass in the church quartet. He is remembered as one of the kindest, most gentle and generous men you would ever meet.
He is preceded in death by his father, Wayman Flowers, mother, Vera Dell Davis, and sister, Phyllis Dawson.
He is survived by wife, Karen Flowers; children, Michael, Randall, John and Emily Flowers; spouses, Michelle, Chrystal, and Christy Flowers; grandchildren, Justin, Mason, Madelyn, Cohen, and Jordan Flowers; sister, Joan McCorkle.
A Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by Funeral Services at 11:00am, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City.
Special thanks for the many expressions of love and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
