On March 21, 2019, Sylvia Ann, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away. She was born in Corpus Christi and was the second eldest of five brothers and sisters.
She moved to the greater Houston area in 1969 where she became a well known and active member in her community. She loved her friends and family and knew no strangers.
Sylvia was an extraordinarily hard-working woman with a contagious smile and laughter. She loved to dance, loved to collect ceramic figurines, and in her earlier days she enjoyed playing sports, especially volleyball.
She loved to shop but was so generous and would never hesitate to give the shirt off her back. In recent years she fought many battles, but it never showed because of her strong will and determination. Her spirit and faith will remain strong in all of us.
Sylvia is survived by husband, Arturo Serna; son, Mateo Carbajal Jr. and wife Patricia; daughters, Christina and husband Camelio Herrera Jr., and Yvette and husband Mike Gonzalez; grandchildren, Robert Herrera, Julia and Veronica Hurtado, Mateo, Patrick, and Bethany Carbajal.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 10-11:00 a.m., with an 11:00 a.m. Reciting of the Rosary and Vigil Services on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591.
