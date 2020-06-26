HITCHCOCK—
Mrs. Margaret (Lucas) Dyer passed from this life Wednesday evening, June 24, 2020, in Hitchcock.
Born June 10, 1928 in Galveston, Mrs. Dyer had been a resident of Hitchcock since 1956, previously of La Marque and Galveston. Margaret was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Hitchcock for over 60 years. She enjoyed cooking and camping but nothing gave her more joy than her family, especially her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Aline (Vickers) Lucas; husband, Willard Dyer; brothers, John Lucas, Lawrence Lucas, Edward Lucas, Gerald Lucas; grandson, Joshua Dyer; great-grandson, Dylan Dyer; sons-in-law, James Davidson and Kenneth Walton.
Survivors include her son, Glenn “Buddy” Dyer and wife, Vicki of Hitchcock; daughters, Dianna Davidson, Carol Rygaard and husband, Martin of Hitchcock; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, with Mr. Phil Overton officiating.
Mrs. Dyer’s family would like to give a special thank you to Angela and Mary Lou of Amedisys Hospice for their kindness and care.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Margaret’s name to First Baptist Church of Hitchcock, Post Office Box 434, Hitchcock, Texas 77563 or any charity of your choice. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
