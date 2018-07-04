Alfredo V. Salinas, 81, of Galveston, Texas passed away June 28, 2018 surrounded by his family. Alfredo was born January 2, 1937 in Zaragoza Coahuila, Mexico to German and Anita Valdez. He was the youngest of 16 of siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Maria Del Rosario Rivera Aleman; daughter Yvette M. Salinas-Ruiz and husband Rogers, sons Martin A. Salinas, Mark A. Salinas and wife Michelle and sister Elvira Rios. Leaving to cherish his memories are also his five grandchildren, Alejandra Y. Ruiz, Caleb M. Salinas, Annalysia Y. Ruiz, Maddix C. Salinas and Mason A. Salinas; as well as many beloved family members and countless treasured friends specially his neighbor Mrs. Mary Harris.
Alfredo was a painter in his early years, he worked on many homes and historical buildings on the island. He was then employed with the City of Galveston until he retired after 20 plus years. Alfredo had a voice of a mariachi singer, he would sing at parties and family events. He enjoyed working in his yard and always had little projects to do. He had a gift to take something old and make it look new again. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, they were his pride and joy.
Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018 with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Texas. Funeral Services are 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 6, 2018 at Holy Family Parish at St. Patrick’s Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston, Texas.
Pallbearers are Martin A. Salinas, Mark A Salinas, Jose Rios, Vincent Cortez, Christopher Alemán and Armando De Leon. Honorary Pallbearers Rogers A. Ruiz, Vincent Saenz, Modesto (Tito) Salazar, Jose Torres, Ruben Rios, and Jesus Alemán.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff and nurses at Baywind Village Nursing Home in League City and Faith Community Hospice.
II Timothy 4:7 “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.