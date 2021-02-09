TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Raul Louis Guerra, Jr., age 67, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to CROWDER FUNERAL HOME-LA MARQUE.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged in fatal 2019 League City crash indicted for manslaughter
- Galveston police department captain charged with assault
- US is headed toward 'The Big Lie' with new administration
- Man sentenced to 17 years in 2018 downtown Galveston shooting
- Two people shot, killed in west county; sheriff investigating
- I-45 widening project reaches Texas City's Holland Road overpass this weekend
- Mike Evans responds to city of Galveston proclaiming Wednesday Mike Evans Day
- Veteran 'Killing Fields' investigator retires in search of some goodness
- Accounts differ widely in case against Galveston police captain
- Galveston man charged with manslaughter in fatal May crash
Collections
Commented
- Galveston County Republicans soul-searching after events of Jan. 6 (112)
- The conservative evolution of America continues (82)
- US is headed toward 'The Big Lie' with new administration (81)
- Trump's speech didn't meet incitement standard, Weber says (80)
- ‘Madame Vice President’ has a nice ring to it (68)
- I knew all along that this would happen (56)
- Rep. Weber should resign for supporting Trump's coup (51)
- Galveston County declares itself a Second Amendment sanctuary (50)
- I hope my friends can kick their Trump habits (49)
- New president should steer toward enough of us (47)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.